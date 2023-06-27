Rs 16 million of BISP 'snatched' from retailer

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Two armed men snatched a cash worth of Rs16 million from a retailer of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) of centre Damer Walla Shumali here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Arif was on his way to a BISP centre with cash in limits of Sher Sultan police station when two robbers intercepted him on gunpoint to rip off the money.

He called at 15 after the robbery to which police arrived and started investigations.

Other retailers protested and demanded the police to increase security of BISP dealers to safely dispense money among the deserving people.