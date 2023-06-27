Open Menu

Rs 16 Million Of BISP 'snatched' From Retailer

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Rs 16 million of BISP 'snatched' from retailer

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Two armed men snatched a cash worth of Rs16 million from a retailer of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) of centre Damer Walla Shumali here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Arif was on his way to a BISP centre with cash in limits of Sher Sultan police station when two robbers intercepted him on gunpoint to rip off the money.

He called at 15 after the robbery to which police arrived and started investigations.

Other retailers protested and demanded the police to increase security of BISP dealers to safely dispense money among the deserving people.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Money From Million

Recent Stories

Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform R ..

Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj "Woquf-e-Ar ..

22 minutes ago
 China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, coun ..

China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, country can hit its 5% target this ..

31 minutes ago
 US allocates $42 billion to make internet access u ..

US allocates $42 billion to make internet access universal by 2030

46 minutes ago
 UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging c ..

UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging crises as illicit drug markets ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

12 hours ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

12 hours ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

12 hours ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

12 hours ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

12 hours ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan