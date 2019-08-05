Rs 16 mln released for e-Khidmat centre in Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ): The Punjab government has released Rs 16 million for e-Khidmat centre, a state of the art facility getting ready to offer 29 different services to the people in Multan after it becomes operational by November 2019.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu visited the project site on Monday and ordered officials concerned to make the facility operational at all cost by mid Nov 2019.

Manager e-Khidmat Centre Abdur Rauf informed that the Rs 157 million project was under execution at a fast pace on an eight Kanal and nine marla area, where people would enjoy 29 different services under one roof. Over 70 per cent of civil work has so far been completed and arrival and installation of machinery was also in progress. He said the facility would be functional within next three months.

The Commissioner said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was taking special interest in development of this area and stressed on earliest possible completion of the facility.

It may be noted that over 2.2 million people were availing services at e-Khidmat Centres operational at divisional level in Punjab and addition of Multan centre would raise the number of beneficiaries.

The services offered by e-centre included: Issuance of Fard, Learner Driving License, Nadra e-Sahulat (Utility Bills Payment), Nadra e-Sahulat (EasyLoad for Mobile Services, Nadra e-Sahulat (CNIC and B Form verification), Bank services, Issuance of e- stamp papers, Pakistan Post Services, Khidmat cards fro Disabled Persons, Khidmat cards from Brick Kilns, Conditional Cash Transfer for nutrition, School girls stipend programme, motor vehicle registration, token tax payment, vehicle transfer of ownership, Nadra Services (New CNIC, Duplicate CNIC, CNIC renewal), Nadra Services (Form B), Nadra Services (FRC), Nadra Services (CNIC for under 18), Nadra Services (NICOP), Route Permit, Character certificate, Domicile, Birth Certificate, Death certificate, Marriage certificate and Divorce Certificate.

Later, commissioner also visited Land Record Centre where he interviewed the people and ordered officials to set up separate counters and organize separate rows for the women.