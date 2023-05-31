Rs 1.60 per unit increase in power tariff likely for April

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Power tariff is likely to be increased by Rs 1.60 per unit for April under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into the petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of XWDISCOs.

The CPPA-G sought Rs 2.01 per unit increase on account of FCA for month of April.

The hearing was presided by the NEPRA Authority comprising Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H.

Farooqi, Member (Licensing), Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan, Member (Technical & Finance), Mathar Niaz Rana and Member (Law), Ms. Amina Ahmed.

However, as per the authority calculation, the raise was Rs 1.60 per cent. The Authority would issue detailed judgment after examining the statistics.

The hearing was also attended by large number of representatives and senior officials of XWDISCOs, CPPA-G, NTDC/NPCC, the business community, journalists and general public etc.