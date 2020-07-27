UrduPoint.com
Rs 160.438 Bn Disbursed Among Affected Persons

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:31 PM

Ehsaas has so far disbursed emergency cash amount of around Rs 160.438 billion among over 13,262,348 lockdown affected persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Ehsaas has so far disbursed emergency cash amount of around Rs 160.438 billion among over 13,262,348 lockdown affected persons.

The Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of over Rs 12,000 among those affected from the coronavirus lockdown.

The payment to deserving persons continued through Ehsaas centers across the country.

According to the cash update received here on Monday, over Rs 72.143 billion has been disbursed among more than 5,962,787 deserving families in Punjab so far while over Rs 48.

619 billion has been disbursed among more than 4,032,696 families in Sindh.

Over Rs 27.111 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,233,559 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs 7.944 billion has been disbursed among more than 654,037 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, around Rs 2.638 billion have been distributed among over 216,042 persons while aroundRs 1.169 billion has been distributed among over 95,698 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

Over Rs 0.815 billion has been disbursed among more than 67,529 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

