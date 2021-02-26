UrduPoint.com
Rs 160m Plan Approved For Canal Bridges Expansion, Says Ashraf Khan Rind

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary, MPA Muhammad Ashraf Khan Rind said on Friday that a Rs 160 million plan has been approved for expansion of bridges over TP Link Canal in district MUzaffargarh.

He said in a statement that work has begun on road from TP Link canal to Multan via Head Muhammadwala while work on expansion of bridges would begin soon adding that funds worth Rs 160 million were approved by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to lessen the traffic-related troubles being faced by the people.

People of the area welcomed the initiative stating that the banks of the TP Link canal had eroded at various places and construction of road would strengthen these besides reducing travelling time for villagers.

