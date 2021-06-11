UrduPoint.com
Rs 1613.500 Mln Allocated For Commerce Division In PSDP 2021-22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:18 PM

Rs 1613.500 mln allocated for Commerce Division in PSDP 2021-22

The government has allocated Rs 1613.500 million for different new and ongoing schemes of the Ministry of Commerce in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22 for the promotion of trade and commerce in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has allocated Rs 1613.500 million for different new and ongoing schemes of the Ministry of Commerce in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22 for the promotion of trade and commerce in the country.

According to the Budgetary documents issued here on Friday, the government has allocated total Rs 1313.500 million for ongoing development schemes in Ministry of Commerce, including Rs 513.500 million for the ongoing project of 'Expo Centre Peshawar and also Rs 800 million for 'Expo Centre Quetta.

The government has allocated Rs 300 million for different new schemes to establish three 'Border Markets' along with Pakistan-Iran Border.

The estimated cost of all three 'Border Markets 'are Rs 300 million including the Rs 100 million for 'Establishment of Joint Border Markets at Gabd, Distt . Gawadar (SB) , Rs 100 million for ' Establishment of Joint Border Market at Mand. Distt. Kech (SB) and other Rs 100 million allocated for 'Establishment of Border Joint Market at Chedgi , Distt. Panjgur (SB).

