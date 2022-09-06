Rs 161,500 fine imposed on profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 161,500 fine on various shopkeepers over profiteering in the provincial capital.

A spokesman for the administration said on Tuesday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and said so far ten cases had been registered while18 profiteers were arrested.