Rs 1.61b schemes launched to rehabilitate Karachi Fish Harbor: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that his government has launched Rs 1.61 billion schemes to rehabilitate Karachi Fish harbor apart from providing boats and nets to poor fishermen for Rs 100 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that his government has launched Rs 1.61 billion schemes to rehabilitate Karachi Fish harbor apart from providing boats and nets to poor fishermen for Rs 100 million.

This he said while presiding over a meeting to review on-going development schemes in district West here at CM's House.

The participants of the meeting were told that provision of fishing boats, engines and nets to poor fishermen at Rs100 million while rehabilitation of Karachi Fish harbor at Rs1.61 billion would be carried out by the Sindh government.

Speaking at the meeting, the CM Sindh said that this would help fishermen to work in an improved atmosphere at the harbor and poor fishermen would have their own boats and nets.

Rehabilitation of Hub Canal at Rs 392.6 million to provide 50 million gallons per day (MGD) water to the people of District West will also be executed said the chief minister and added at present this water goes in seepage as the canal had wide cracks.

The meeting was attended by Sindh ministers, Nisar Khuhro, Shabir Bijarani, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, special assistants to CM, Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, MNA Qadir patel and MPAs from the area.

The participants of the meeting were informed that total 78 schemes at Rs 5 billion were in progress in the district West, against which Rs 1.85 billion have been released while Rs 866.519 million have been utilized which was 47 per cent of the releases.

The important ongoing development schemes in District West including rehabilitation and expansion of 96 high priority schools with the cost of Rs 174.3 million, provision of missing facilities to Primary and secondary schools in Baldia with the cost of Rs 612 million.

There were eight schemes at Rs 79.

115 million for which total funds have been released while there were 14 other schemes at Rs 1.8 billion for which funds were being released in two installments. These schemes would be completed by the end of current financial year, the meeting told.

Strengthening of Qatar Hospital at Rs 422.3 million, establishment of Cardiac Emergency Center in Baldia at Rs 472.4 million. Construction of 200-bed hospital at Mominabad, Metrovil at Rs 751.09 million, establishment of Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto 100-bed hospital near Jungle Shah, Kiamari at Rs 306.6 million were also part of the development works.

The chief minister directed the elected representatives of the area to regularly visit and inspect the on-going works so that their quality and pace of work could be monitored.

The chief minister also discussed some schemes of district Central which could not be discussed in the last meeting which include expansion and improvement of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to the level of tertiary care hospital at Rs1.57 billion.

The chief minister said that the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital would have a Male nursing school, it's all seven lifts would be replaced and the hospital would have its management information system.

He added that the Abbasi Shaeed Hospital would have ENT/Eye and Fascio Maxillary Block which would be constructed at Rs 334.1 million.

Establishment of Administration Block in Karachi Institute of Heart Disease (KIHD) at Rs 170.58 million will also be executed.

The chief minister said that Nurshing Training Institute at KIHD would also be established at Rs 490 million.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he has also allocated Rs 1.1 billon to revamp Gujjar Nallah and the adjacent service road.

The CM Sindh was also informed that a park at Landi Kotal Chowrangi at Rs 40 million is also being established.