Rs 162,000 fine imposed over violation of dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) District Health Authority(DHA) has lodged 42 FIRs and sealed 48 premises on violations of anti-dengue standard operating procedure (SOPs) from January 1, 2024, to date.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Saturday said that the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to 99 and imposed a fine of Rs 162,000 on violations of dengue SOPs during the year.

The health officer informed that four dengue patients had been reported in the district so far while the number was two in 2023 and one in 2022 during the period.

Dr Sajjad added that during indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 1,121,425 houses and larvae were detected at 2,064 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 493 spots while inspecting 290,326 places.

He said the district health authority had devised an effective micro plan to control the spread of dengue keeping in view the previous year’s statistics, adding concerted efforts were in place to screen every nook and corner of the district so that dengue could not become an epidemic this year.