Rs 16.239 Bln Proposed For Widening, Rehabilitation Of Existing N-35 In Forthcoming PSDP 2023-24: Senate Told

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Rs 16.239 bln proposed for widening, rehabilitation of existing N-35 in forthcoming PSDP 2023-24: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Tuesday informed the Senate that an amount of Rs 16.239 billion had been proposed for widening and rehabilitation of existing N-35 (Karakoram Highway), passing through Abbottabad in the forthcoming Public Sector Development Prorgamme (PSDP) for year 2023-24.

Replying to a calling attention notice raised by Kamran Murtaza about severe traffic jams in Abbottabad city due to non-construction of flyovers and underpasses, the minister said the project had been included in the PSDP for 2023-24 in order to address longstanding issue of traffic jams in Abbottabad City.

The project has been divided into three packages with an estimated cost of Rs 16.239 billion, he added.

He said Package one included road from Muslim Abad to Bus Stand, Package-2 from Allah-Hu Chowk to Allah-hu Chowk and Package-3 from Allah-hu Chowk to APS school. A total 269 land would also be acquired to address the traffic jam issue.

He said it was a longstanding issue and was already under government consideration.

Earlier, Kamran Murtaza said that the people particularly tourists faced immense problems due to traffic jams in Abbottabad city.

More Stories From Pakistan

