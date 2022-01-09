Rs 162.6m distributed among 3,904 cops, families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Welfare Eye Branch of Lahore Police has distributed Rs 162.6 million among 3,904 policemen and their family members during the last year as financial grant to meet their educational, marriage, funeral and other necessary expenditures.

According to a spokesman, Lahore police distributed Rs 36.1m among 322 families as financial aid under the District Welfare Fund. Similarly, Rs 36.4 million were distributed as maintenance allowance among 1,306 police families. Moreover Rs 19.7 million were distributed as educational grant whereas Rs 3.

054 million were given to police personnel for marriages of their daughters. An amount of Rs 12 million was distributed among the police personnel who were affected by coronavirus during performance of their duties.

Similarly, Rs 8 million were distributed among the families of martyred policemen. An amount of Rs 4.775 million were given to the injured police personnel, whereas Rs 8.752 million were distributed among police employees over best performance in arresting hardened criminals and gangs involved in heinous crimes.