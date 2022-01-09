UrduPoint.com

Rs 162.6m Distributed Among 3,904 Cops, Families

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Rs 162.6m distributed among 3,904 cops, families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Welfare Eye Branch of Lahore Police has distributed Rs 162.6 million among 3,904 policemen and their family members during the last year as financial grant to meet their educational, marriage, funeral and other necessary expenditures.

According to a spokesman, Lahore police distributed Rs 36.1m among 322 families as financial aid under the District Welfare Fund. Similarly, Rs 36.4 million were distributed as maintenance allowance among 1,306 police families. Moreover Rs 19.7 million were distributed as educational grant whereas Rs 3.

054 million were given to police personnel for marriages of their daughters. An amount of Rs 12 million was distributed among the police personnel who were affected by coronavirus during performance of their duties.

Similarly, Rs 8 million were distributed among the families of martyred policemen. An amount of Rs 4.775 million were given to the injured police personnel, whereas Rs 8.752 million were distributed among police employees over best performance in arresting hardened criminals and gangs involved in heinous crimes.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Police Marriage Criminals Family Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

10 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

18 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

18 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

18 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.