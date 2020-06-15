UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 16.339 Billion Allocated For Urban Development

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

Rs 16.339 billion allocated for Urban Development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 16.339 billion as development budget for Urban Development in the financial year 2020-21, with a vision to provide best basic facilities to people of the Punjab.

According to the budget documents, Rs 15.060 billion have been earmarked for 112 ongoing schemes, including Rs 20.201 million for one scheme of Bahawalpur Development Authority (BDA), Rs 585.364 million for five schemes of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Rs 10.134 billion for 4 schemes of Foreign Aided Projects, Rs 176.491 million for four schemes of Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA), Rs 151.463 for six schemes of KSDA, Rs 345.098 for 14 scheme of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Rs 256.128 million for five schemes Multan Development Authority (MDA), Rs 180.966 for five schems of Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) D.

G Khan, Rs 279.900 for six schemes of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Rs 152.120 for five schemes of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) FDA, Rs 468.371 million for eight schemes of WASA GDA, Rs 942.337 for 29 schemes of WASA LDA, Rs 841.047 million for 13 schemes of WASA MDA, Rs 526.279 for seven schemes of WASA RDA.

Moreover, Rs 275 million have been allocated for 11 new schemes including Rs 100 million for one scheme of Blocks, Rs 30 million for three schemes of Foreign Aided Projects, Rs 10 million for one scheme of GDA, Rs 30 million for one scheme of HUD & PHED, Rs 50 million for one scheme of KSDA, Rs 25 million for two schemes of LDA, Rs 20 million for one scheme of PHA Lahore and Rs 10 million for one scheme of RDA.

The Punjab government have also been allocated Rs one billion for other development programme (ODP) and Rs four million for other four projects.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Budget Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

14 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

33 minutes ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

58 minutes ago

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

1 hour ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad ..

1 hour ago

Sessions court directs FIA to lodge FIR against Cy ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.