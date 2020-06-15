Rs 16.339 billion allocated for Urban Development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 16.339 billion as development budget for Urban Development in the financial year 2020-21, with a vision to provide best basic facilities to people of the Punjab.

According to the budget documents, Rs 15.060 billion have been earmarked for 112 ongoing schemes, including Rs 20.201 million for one scheme of Bahawalpur Development Authority (BDA), Rs 585.364 million for five schemes of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Rs 10.134 billion for 4 schemes of Foreign Aided Projects, Rs 176.491 million for four schemes of Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA), Rs 151.463 for six schemes of KSDA, Rs 345.098 for 14 scheme of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Rs 256.128 million for five schemes Multan Development Authority (MDA), Rs 180.966 for five schems of Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) D.

G Khan, Rs 279.900 for six schemes of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Rs 152.120 for five schemes of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) FDA, Rs 468.371 million for eight schemes of WASA GDA, Rs 942.337 for 29 schemes of WASA LDA, Rs 841.047 million for 13 schemes of WASA MDA, Rs 526.279 for seven schemes of WASA RDA.

Moreover, Rs 275 million have been allocated for 11 new schemes including Rs 100 million for one scheme of Blocks, Rs 30 million for three schemes of Foreign Aided Projects, Rs 10 million for one scheme of GDA, Rs 30 million for one scheme of HUD & PHED, Rs 50 million for one scheme of KSDA, Rs 25 million for two schemes of LDA, Rs 20 million for one scheme of PHA Lahore and Rs 10 million for one scheme of RDA.

The Punjab government have also been allocated Rs one billion for other development programme (ODP) and Rs four million for other four projects.