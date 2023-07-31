Open Menu

Rs 163m Smuggled Mobiles, Electronic Items Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Customs officials seized more than 1,000 smuggled mobile-phones and other electronic items worth Rs 163 million at the Faisalabad Airport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ):Customs officials seized more than 1,000 smuggled mobile-phones and other electronic items worth Rs 163 million at the Faisalabad Airport.

Addressing a press conference at Faisalabad Dry Port on Monday, Collector Customs Enforcement Sargodha Collectorate Muhammad Ismail said that the staff had received information that a huge quantity of non-duty paid mobile-phones and other electronic items were being smuggled by the air travellers via Faisalabad airport. Therefore, the airport staff was out on alert and anti-smuggling squad was deputed at the Faisalabad Airport.

"I also supervised the operation during which the Customs team seized 785 iPhones assorted, 120 Samsung, 15 OnePlus, 78 iPads, 10 Drone battery, 14 Laptop, Play Station and drones, which had the market value of Rs 163 million," he added.

He said that during the last three months, the Customs teams have foiled three attempts of smuggling and seized mobile-phones worth Rs 138 million, in addition to capturing prohibited drugs worth Rs.20 million.

The Sargodha Enforcement Collectorate has so far intercepted and seized mobile-phones and electronics worth Rs 301 million from Faisalabad International airport, he added.

He said that the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Sargodha is a newly established collectorate comprising three civil divisions including Sargodha, Faisalabad and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The collectorate of Customs Sargodha performed exceptionally well in the given circumstances. It has seized smuggled items of Rs 2.2 billion during the last six months besides collecting revenue of Rs 475 million from auction and adjudication, he added.

