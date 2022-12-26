UrduPoint.com

Rs 16,500 Fine Imposed On Retailers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Rs 16,500 fine imposed on retailers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The district price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 16,500 on retailers for overcharging from consumers, here on Monday.

The price monitoring teams conducted 439 inspections in various markets and bazaars and took action against 12 profiteers.

Two shopkeepers were booked and two others were arrested by the teams under price control act.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market From

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic p ..

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic plan 2026

1 hour ago
 NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness ..

NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness Audit 2022-23

59 minutes ago
 Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on D ..

Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on Dec 27

60 minutes ago
 Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures pos ..

Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures posing threat to public lives

60 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor calls on President

Sindh Governor calls on President

60 minutes ago
 UAE delegation visits Central American countries 

UAE delegation visits Central American countries 

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.