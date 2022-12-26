Rs 16,500 fine imposed on retailers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The district price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 16,500 on retailers for overcharging from consumers, here on Monday.

The price monitoring teams conducted 439 inspections in various markets and bazaars and took action against 12 profiteers.

Two shopkeepers were booked and two others were arrested by the teams under price control act.