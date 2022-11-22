Rs 16,500 fine imposed over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The district price control magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 16,500 fine on retailers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates, here on Tuesday.

A team held 35 inspections in various markets and bazaars and took action against violators of the government price lists.

The price control magistrate warned the shopkeepers to sell edible items according to the price lists, which should also be displayed at prominent places in their shops.