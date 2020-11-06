UrduPoint.com
Rs 165,500 Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 02:26 PM

Price Control Magistrates of City district administration imposed around Rs 165,500 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of City district administration imposed around Rs 165,500 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering/overcharging in various areas of the city on Friday.

According to City administration's spokesman, the Magistrates inspected around 1026 points and found 106 violations, while case were registered against 20 violators.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, price Control Magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities at government announced rates.

