Rs 1659.997 Mln Allocated For Finance Division Projects In PSDP 2022-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The federal government will spend around Rs1659.997 million on eight projects of Finance Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the financial year 2022-23.

According to the budget document, an amount of Rs 1449.997 million has been allocated for 6 ongoing development projects and Rs 210 million for 2 new development schemes of the Finance Division.

Among the ongoing schemes, the government has allocated Rs 500 million for modernization and upgradation of Pakistan Mint Phase-II-A; Rs370.240 million for Implementation and Mainstreaming of Audit Management Information System and Rs227.

704 million for Financial Inclusion and Infrastructure Project at Ministry of Finance.

Likewise, an amount of Rs171.647 has been earmarked for Construction of Federal Audit Complex, Mauve area G-8/1 Islamabad, Rs156.806 for Implementation of PFM Policy Framework in Federal Government and Rs23.600 for Construction of Office Building of Competition Commission of Pakistan in Sector G-10/4 Islamabad (PC-II)Among new schemes, the government earmarked Rs200 for Pakistan Audit & Accounts academy (PAAA) Islamabad and Rs10 million for PC-II Feasibility Study for Construction of National Savings Complex, Islamabad.

