Rs 16600 fine imposed on shopkeepers over profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to extend relief to masses during the holy month of Ramzan by ensuring quality food items at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, following instruction of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Aun Haider Gondal, the Assistant Commissioner and District Food Controller carried out detailed actions against profiteers and hoarders in the district on Tuesday.

During the inspection, the administration sealed two shops and imposed a Rs 16600 fine on shopkeepers for overcharging people.

They also issued warnings to four shopkeepers and added that strict action would be taken against violators. Two FIRs were registered against traders for not paying heed despite prior warnings.

They also asked shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places and sell commodities at prescribed rates.