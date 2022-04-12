UrduPoint.com

Rs 16600 Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Rs 16600 fine imposed on shopkeepers over profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to extend relief to masses during the holy month of Ramzan by ensuring quality food items at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, following instruction of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Aun Haider Gondal, the Assistant Commissioner and District Food Controller carried out detailed actions against profiteers and hoarders in the district on Tuesday.

During the inspection, the administration sealed two shops and imposed a Rs 16600 fine on shopkeepers for overcharging people.

They also issued warnings to four shopkeepers and added that strict action would be taken against violators. Two FIRs were registered against traders for not paying heed despite prior warnings.

They also asked shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places and sell commodities at prescribed rates.

Related Topics

Fine Price Dir

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly off days

Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly off days

18 minutes ago
 Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

48 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

48 minutes ago
 At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Afr ..

At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Africa - Reports

48 minutes ago
 Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

48 minutes ago
 French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will v ..

French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will vote for Macron

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.