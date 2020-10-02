UrduPoint.com
Rs 166500 Fine Collected From 76 Shops

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 650 shops and markets on Thursday and Friday and found irregularities at 76 places.

Fine of Rs 166500 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of different violations including overpricing and hoarding.

The Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to display rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

