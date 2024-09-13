Open Menu

Rs. 16.6b Spent On Police Force Welfare In Eight Months

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Rs. 16.6b spent on police force welfare in eight months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released Rs. 16.6 billion for the welfare of the force in first eight month of this year.

He said that over Rs. 5.82 billion has been spent on educational scholarships for the children of police employees, more than Rs. 1.84 billion provided as medical grants, Rs. 4.17 billion given as wedding gifts to the daughters of police employees and martyrs, and Rs. 492 million has been given to the families for funeral expenses of police employees. Additionally, over Rs. 2.2 billion has been distributed as farewell grants upon retirement, Rs. 1.8 billion provided as maintenance allowances to the families of employees.

The IG Punjab has announced significant financial support for the welfare of police personnel and their families.

Specifically, Rs. 15.5 million has been allocated for the construction of homes for the families of police martyrs. Rs. 13.5 million has been distributed under emergency aid, offering crucial assistance to police personnel and their families in urgent situations. Furthermore, Rs. 8.7 million has been allocated for legal aid, providing financial support to police employees in need of legal assistance.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has highlighted that efforts to enhance the welfare of the police force are ongoing. He emphasized that there will be further increases in welfare measures, with continued priority given to health, education, and all other relevant areas to support the well-being of police personnel and their families.

