Rs 167,500 Fine Imposed For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Eight cases were registered against hoarders and six persons were arrested in the last four days in connection with the ongoing crackdown.

The deputy commissioner said on Tuesday that Rs 167,500 fine was imposed for overcharging.

During his visit to various grocery stores, the DC said that 682 bags of sugar (50kg) were seized and 16 shops were sealed. He said that all price magistrates were ensuring availability of sugar in the market.

The deputy commissioner said that sugar and other food items were available at the DC counters at major grocery stores.

