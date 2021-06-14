Rs 16.8 bln allocated for transport deptt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 16.8 billion for the transport sector during the fiscal year 2021-22.

During his budget speech, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the provincial governmenthad allocated Rs 16.

1 billion for ongoing schemes under which, 15.9 billion would be spent on Mass Transit project while Rs 197 million will be spent in the transport department.

He said Rs 697 million had been earmarked for new schemes of the transport department. The new scheme includes construction of 200 bus stop shelters, including Bus Information and Scheduling System in Lahore.