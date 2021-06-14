UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 16.8 Bln Allocated For Transport Deptt

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Rs 16.8 bln allocated for transport deptt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 16.8 billion for the transport sector during the fiscal year 2021-22.

During his budget speech, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the provincial governmenthad allocated Rs 16.

1 billion for ongoing schemes under which, 15.9 billion would be spent on Mass Transit project while Rs 197 million will be spent in the transport department.

He said Rs 697 million had been earmarked for new schemes of the transport department. The new scheme includes construction of 200 bus stop shelters, including Bus Information and Scheduling System in Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Budget Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler to address humanitarian leaders at S ..

21 minutes ago

Budget ignores most pressing problems: Mian Zahid ..

46 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to establish ‘Punjab Panah ..

47 minutes ago

Punjab govt presents Rs2653bn budget amid roaring ..

59 minutes ago

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

1 hour ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.