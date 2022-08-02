Rs 1.68 m recovered from defaulters of Auqaf deptt

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha on Tuesday recovered Rs 1.68 million as a rent from defaulters of Auqaf department shops.

According to ACE spokesperson, Regional Director Anti-corruption Asma Ijaz Cheema came to know that some tenants of shops of the Auqaf department were not depositing rent in the treasury.

She ordered assistant director complaints Asmatullah Bandial to investigate the matter.

Asmatullah Bandial and officials of Auqaf department recoveredanother Rs 1.68 million from defaulters and deposited it in the treasury.