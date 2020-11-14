UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 168,000 Fine Imposed Over Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Rs 168,000 fine imposed over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 168,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital, here on Saturday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 1,044 points and found 101 violations while case were also registered against 23 violators.

In line with special directives of deputy commissioner, the magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government announced rates.

Related Topics

Fine Price Government

Recent Stories

Human ingenuity, compassion, wisdom are needed to ..

21 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Tahir and Zeesh ..

48 minutes ago

UAE Government discusses economic visions for next ..

1 hour ago

‘Written-assurance sought from BCCI for ICC even ..

1 hour ago

Dubai’s Fresh Market opens first-ever display of ..

1 hour ago

POL prices may go down for other half of November

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.