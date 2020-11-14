Rs 168,000 fine imposed over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 168,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital, here on Saturday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 1,044 points and found 101 violations while case were also registered against 23 violators.

In line with special directives of deputy commissioner, the magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government announced rates.