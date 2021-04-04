Rs 169,400 fine imposed, 68 points sealed over SOPs violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir has directed the district officers to ensure strict observance of working hours as well as implementation on anti-coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs).

The teams were directed to take strict action against violators without any discrimination.

The DC said this while reviewing the performance of the district officers regarding compliance over corona-related SOPs in the first three days of April.

The meeting was informed that 470 inspections were carried out during the three days during which 63 points were sealed and Rs 169,400 fine was imposed over violations.

Road and Transport Authority (RTA) officials checked 154 vehicles and seized 4 vehicles over violations and imposed a fine of Rs 43,400 during last three days.

The DC appreciated the performance of the district officers, and directed them to close all business centres at 6 pm sharp and seal the shops in case of non-compliance.