Rs 1.6mln released for cops medical expenses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 08:44 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued another Rs 1.6 million for medical expenses of police personnel, who got injured in the line of duty.

According to details, Rs 500,000 have been given to constable Yasir Mahmood of Rawalpindi police for his medical expenses. Constable Muhammad Usman from Lahore Police has been granted Rs 300,000 for medical treatment.

Similarly, Constable Ghazanfar Ali has been given Rs 300,000 for medical treatment.

Driver Constable Amjad Ali from Faisalabad has received Rs 250,000 for his medical expenses, while Constable Talib Hussain from Pakpattan police has been given Rs 250,000 for medical treatment.

These personnel sustained serious injuries during various incidents while performing their professional duties. The Compensation Award Committee, chaired by Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara, approved the release of these funds after scrutinising the cases.

