Rs 17 million on repair, maintenance of jails in Faisalabad

A project of construction, repair and maintenance in four jails in Faisalabad region will be completed with the total cost of Rs 17 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :A project of construction, repair and maintenance in four jails in Faisalabad region will be completed with the total cost of Rs 17 million.

"A sum of over Rs 200 million will be spent on construction of Gojra sub-jail for which funds request was being dispatched to Inspector General Prisons Department", stated by Deputy Inspector General Prisons,Saeedullah Gondal while presiding over a meeting at Central Jail here.The meeting was also attended by Superintendents of Central Jail, District Jail Faisalabad, District Jail Jhang, District Jail Toba Tek Singh, SE Building Division Haroon Ahmed and other officers.

The meeting was apprised that different projects of repair and maintenance will be completed in Central Jail at a cost of Rs 4.5 million, in District Jail with Rs 4 million, in District jail Jhang with Rs 5 million, and District jail Toba Tek Singh with Rs 3.5 million.

Likewise, steps were being taken for construction of a sub-jail at Gojra with a cost of Rs 2.5 million.