Rs. 1.70 Billion Disbursed In Kasur Under Ehsaas Programme

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:46 PM

Rs. 1.70 billion disbursed in Kasur under Ehsaas programme

A sum of rupees 1.70 billion has been distributed among 140,471 deserving people so far under the Ehsaas emergency cash program across district Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :A sum of rupees 1.70 billion has been distributed among 140,471 deserving people so far under the Ehsaas emergency cash program across district Kasur.

Deputy Commissioner Manzoor Ahmed said on Tuesday that the distribution process was ongoing here in the district and each deserving person, on the basis of one person per family, got Rs.

12,000 after biometric verification.

He said eleven payment centers were functioning in the district, including five in Kasur city, three in Chunian,two in Pattoki and one in Kot Radha Kishan.

The DC assured that all the necessary arrangements were in place at the centers and social distancing was ensured among the visitors. He appreciated the efforts of police,administration and BISP officers for the smooth function of distribution centres.

