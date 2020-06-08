Rs 170 bln needed to revive PSM: Senate told

Senator Mohsin Aziz on Monday said that the debt of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) stood at Rs 230 billion and a sum of Rs 170 billion would be needed to revive it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Senator Mohsin Aziz on Monday said that the debt of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) stood at Rs 230 billion and a sum of Rs 170 billion would be needed to revive it.

Speaking on a point of order in Senate, he said, the issue of PSM was always politicized and no practical steps were taken to address this core problem in the past.

He said as per technical assessment, only 1000 employees would be required to run the PSM after revival. Neither the PSM land could be transferred nor leased out as it was acquired from Sindh government, he said.

He said an amount of Rs 35 billion was paid to the employees under salary head during the last five years. The efficiency of PSM gradually reduced from 80 per cent to 14 per cent from 2008 to 2013 and finally it was completely shut down in 2015 due to disconnecting gas supply.

Mohsin said despite huge losses, thousands of employees were not only regularized in it but also promoted to officer cadres.