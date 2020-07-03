Rs 170 million allocated for 21 schemes for conservation of monuments in Punjab

Punjab government has allocated a sum of Rs170 million in the budget 2020-21 for twenty (20) on-going and one new scheme, most of them for conservation of monuments and upgradation of facilities for Zaireen

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab government has allocated a sum of Rs170 million in the budget 2020-21 for twenty (20) on-going and one new scheme, most of them for conservation of monuments and upgradation of facilities for Zaireen.

Executive Engineer (headquarters) Auqaf department Rafiq Wattu told APP by phone that one new scheme has been introduced for standardized construction of mosques in Punjab and a sum of Rs10 million has been earmarked for preparation of PC-II for the purpose.

Two other schemes, launched last fiscal year to incorporate modern technological means for Geo Mapping of Auqaf properties including monuments besides automated collection of donations at shrines administered by Auqaf department, were among the ongoing schemes selected for funding in 2020-21.

A sum of Rs 5 million was allocated for Assets Management Plan of Auqaf properties through Geo Mapping and another Rs10.124 million for Automated Collection of Donations at shrines of Auqaf department.

A Rs 54 million scheme for construction of nine (9) Quran Mehel at divisional headquarters in Punjab including Multan also won allocation of Rs 0.150 million in 2020-21.

Rest of the seventeen on-going schemes related to conservation of monuments including shrines and facilitation of Zaireen (devotees) who mostly visit shrines annually to attend Urs ceremonies in addition to their random visits.

A sum of Rs 0.758 million was allocated for restoration of shrine of Hazrat Shah Sadiq Nehang in district Jhang, Rs 0.150 million for provision of facilities for Zaireen at shrine of Hazrat Imam Ali ul Haq at Sialkot, Rs 6.

725 million for reusing ablution water at shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh in Lahore, Rs 0.100 million for upgradation of shrine of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman in Lahore, Rs 5 million for restoration works and provision of attached facilities at Badshahi Masjid in Lahore, Rs 116.796 million for upgradation and development of the shrine of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman in Lahore, Rs 0.051 million for reconstruction of mosque at shrine of Hazrat Bala Pir in Okara, Rs 3.8 million for provision of facilities for Zaireen at shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareed Uddin Shakar Gunj at Pakpattan, Rs 0.150 million for conservation/restoration of shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya in Multan, Rs 0.100 million for conservation/restoration of shrine of Hazrat Sultan Ahmad Qattal in tahsil Jalalpur Pirwala of district Multan, Rs 0.212 million for conservation/restoration and provision of facilities at shrine of Hazrat Shah Habib in Baghdad village of district Khanewal, Rs 0.150 million for provision of facilities at shrine of Hazrat Dewan Chawli Mashaikh in Burewala of district Vehari, Rs 5.150 million for restoration of shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rs 4 million for provision of facilities for Zaireen at shrine of Hazrat Zinda Pir in Taunsa Sharif tahsil of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rs 1.334 million for reconstruction of mosque and shrine of Hazrat Daud Jahanian in Muzaffargarh, Rs 0.100 million conservation/restoration of shrine of Hazrat Abdul Wahab Bukhari at Daira Deen Panah in district Muzaffargarh, and Rs 0.150 million for conservation/restoration of shrine of Hazrat Pir Rajan Shah in Layyah.