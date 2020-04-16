UrduPoint.com
Rs 17,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:02 PM

Rs 17,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Special Price Control Magistrate Jamil Ahmed Bajwa has imposed fine of Rs 17,000 on nine profiteers, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Jamil Ahmed Bajwa has imposed fine of Rs 17,000 on nine profiteers, here on Thursday.

He got cases registered against Ghulam Farooq owner of Norani Mart and milk shop in Allama Iqbal Colony over sheer violations of price control act.

The team also imposed fine on fruit and vegetable vendors, merchant store for overcharging.

