Rs. 17000 Fined Imposed For Selling Substandard Food Items

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 02:34 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority took action against sellimg substandard items, using expired or low quality food items and lack of cleanliness and imposed fine of Rs. 17000 on violators.

A official of Food Authority said on Saturday on the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Abdullah Sheikh Nayyer the Food Safety teams conducted raid at District Teaching Hospital canteen and imposed fine of around Rs.

17000 for selling sub-standard items.

The Food Authority also conducted raid at Tuck shop, juice corner and Samosa shop of DHQ Teaching canteen. The food safety teams have also served notices toother 12 food units.

More Stories From Pakistan

