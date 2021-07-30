UrduPoint.com

Rs 170,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:59 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Price Control Magistrates imposed Rs 170,000 fine on a number of shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district on Friday.

According to a district administration's spokesperson, the price control magistrates inspected around 1,000 points and found 89 price lists violators.

City Assistant Commissioner Ayyub Bukhari imposed fine of Rs 68,000 on various stores for overpricing. He imposed fine of Rs 8000 on Zam Zam Merchant store, Rs 7000 Mehr Gee store, Rs 18000 on City Emporium Cash and Carry, Rs 10000 on B-store, Rs 12000 on Bambino store, Rs 3000 on Tempo store and Rs 10000 on Awami super store.

