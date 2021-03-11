UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 170,000 Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers Indulging In Profiteering

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:17 PM

Rs 170,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers indulging in profiteering

Price control magistrates have conducted 1101 raids against hoarders in various areas of the city and imposed a fine of Rs 170,000 for indulging in profiteering

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :price control magistrates have conducted 1101 raids against hoarders in various areas of the city and imposed a fine of Rs 170,000 for indulging in profiteering.

According to a statement issued here Thursday, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar Ul Haq, the fine was imposed on 101 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.

He said that a special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items at controlled rates.

Related Topics

Fine Price

Recent Stories

UAE’s nuclear milestone attributed to leadership ..

21 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court asks federation to argue DRAP ..

3 minutes ago

ADC reviews security arrangements for Pakistan Day ..

3 minutes ago

Three prisoners escaped in Chilas

3 minutes ago

UK Drug Regulator Tells Brits to Get Vaccinated De ..

7 minutes ago

Vilification campaign case: FIA files complete cha ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.