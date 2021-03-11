Rs 170,000 Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers Indulging In Profiteering
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:17 PM
Price control magistrates have conducted 1101 raids against hoarders in various areas of the city and imposed a fine of Rs 170,000 for indulging in profiteering
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :price control magistrates have conducted 1101 raids against hoarders in various areas of the city and imposed a fine of Rs 170,000 for indulging in profiteering.
According to a statement issued here Thursday, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar Ul Haq, the fine was imposed on 101 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.
He said that a special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items at controlled rates.