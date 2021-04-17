UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 171,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 04:39 PM

Rs 171,000 fine imposed on profiteers

The city district administration imposed Rs 171,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration imposed Rs 171,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Saturday.

According to the district administration's spokesman, the price control magistrates inspected around 1106 points and found 162 violations, while cases were registered against 96 violators.

In line with the special directives of the Deputy Commissioner Lahore, the price control magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on government announced rates.

Meanwhile, a special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha sealed 14 shops at Main Boulevard DHA phase-6 for corona related SOPs violation.

Related Topics

Lahore Fine Price Government

Recent Stories

14 profiteers booked, two arrested in a crackdown

2 minutes ago

Girl killed, four injured in accident

2 minutes ago

One killed, another injured in road accident

2 minutes ago

Electrical Problems in Boeing 737 MAX Could Be Big ..

2 minutes ago

100 percent conversion of brick kilns on zig-zag t ..

32 minutes ago

Russian security service detains Ukraine diplomat

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.