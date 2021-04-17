Rs 171,000 fine imposed on profiteers

The city district administration imposed Rs 171,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration imposed Rs 171,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Saturday.

According to the district administration's spokesman, the price control magistrates inspected around 1106 points and found 162 violations, while cases were registered against 96 violators.

In line with the special directives of the Deputy Commissioner Lahore, the price control magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on government announced rates.

Meanwhile, a special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha sealed 14 shops at Main Boulevard DHA phase-6 for corona related SOPs violation.