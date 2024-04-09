Open Menu

Rs 17.2 Mln Fine Imposed On 12,568 Shopkeepers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The price control magistrates imposed Rs 17.2 million fines on 12,568 shopkeepers during Ramadan in the division.

The magistrates held 288,456 inspections in various markets and bazaars across the division and took action against 12,568 price lists violators including 8,091 hoarders.

The cases were also registered against 101 shopkeepers over severe violations. At least 73 shops were sealed and 1431 people were apprehended in violation of Ramadan ordinance.

