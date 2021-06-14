Rs 17.212 bln earmarked for Primary & Secondary Healthcare

The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 17.212 billion for the Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) sector in the development budget for the financial year 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 17.212 billion for the Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) sector in the development budget for the financial year 2021-22.

According to the Annual Development Programme of the Budget 2021-22 on Monday, Rs 9.505 billion for the ongoing schemes of the P&SH while Rs 7.707 billion had been suggested for new schemes.

The government has allocated Rs 887.522 million for the Prime Minister Health Initiative whereas Rs 20 million has been allocated for the establishment of a Trauma Centre at Samundari, Faislabad. An amount of Rs 500 million has been suggested for the Chief Minister's Programme for construction/Rehabilitation/Provision of Missing Health Facilities in less Developed areas of the province. The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 4.826 billion for the 168 new schemes under District Development Package in which establishment of several Mother and Child Healthcare centres , trauma centres ,new hospitals, laboratories and upgradation of several health projects are being introduced.

The Punjab government will also spend Rs 350 million on preventive healthcare, including Integrated Programme for Communicable Disease Control and Provincial TB Control programme.

An amount of Rs 716.227 million has been allocated for the new Primary Healthcare schemes while Rs 1.015 billion for the new schemes of Secondary Healthcare and Rs 280 million has been earmarked for new schemes of Research and Development programmes.

Under the ongoing schemes, the Punjab government has suggested Rs3.110 billion for the preventive healthcare projects, Rs 911 million for on-going schemes of the Primary Healthcare projects, Rs 3.797 billion for the ongoing schemes of the Secondary Healthcare projects and Rs 798.650 million for the on-going schemes of Research and Development.