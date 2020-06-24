UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 17,300 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:28 PM

Rs 17,300 fine imposed on profiteers

Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 17,300 fine on 12 shopkeepers over selling items on exorbitant rates on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 17,300 fine on 12 shopkeepers over selling items on exorbitant rates on Wednesday.

He visited different markets and bazaars and checked prices of essential items besides imposingfine on profiteers.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

2 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

2 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

3 hours ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.