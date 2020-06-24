Rs 17,300 fine imposed on profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 17,300 fine on 12 shopkeepers over selling items on exorbitant rates on Wednesday.

He visited different markets and bazaars and checked prices of essential items besides imposingfine on profiteers.