Rs 1.74 Billion Distributed Under Ehsas Program, CM Insaaf Program

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:04 PM

A total of Rs. 1.74 billion were distributed among 143,828 deserving families across the district so far under Ehsas Emergency Cash Program and Chief Minister Insaaf Imdad Program

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :A total of Rs. 1.74 billion were distributed among 143,828 deserving families across the district so far under Ehsas Emergency Cash Program and Chief Minister Insaaf Imdad Program.

This was disclosed by Assistant Director Benazir Income Support Program Sargodha Abbas Gondal in a briefing given to Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh here on Thursday. He said that in third phase, under the Chief Minister's Insaaf Program, 72,744 people were registered and Rs. 460 million were distributed among 38,353 deserving so far.

He said that in the second phase of Ehsas Emergency Program, out of 78,282 proposed deserving people in the district, Rs. 737 million were distributed among 61,385 deserving people while Rs. 552 million were also distributed among 44080 deserving in phase one.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, expressing satisfaction over the disbursement ofcash at emergency centers, he directed to maintain social distances besides observing SOPsissued by government to save people from virus.

