Rs 174.57 B Disbursed Among Coronavirus Lockdown Affectees

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:36 PM

The Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program has so far disbursed an amount of Rs 174.57 billion among over 14,439,000 coronavirus lockdown affected persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program has so far disbursed an amount of Rs 174.57 billion among over 14,439,000 coronavirus lockdown affected persons.

The program was initiated to disburse an amount of Rs 12,000 among each daily wager and labourer whose livelihoods were affected due to coronavirus lockdown.

The payment to deserving persons was continued through Ehsaas centers across the country.

According to the cash update received on August 20, over Rs 77.59 billion has been disbursed among more than 6,417,000 deserving families in Punjab so far while over Rs 54.

39 billion has been disbursed among more than 4,513,000 families in Sindh.

Similarly, over Rs 29.37 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,421,000 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs 8.36 billion has been disbursed among more than 689,000 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), around Rs 2.73 billion have been distributed among over 224,000 persons while around Rs 1.28 billion has been distributed among over 1,05,000 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

Over Rs 0.82 billion has been disbursed among more than 68,000 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

