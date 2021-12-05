Rs 174,600 fine imposed over pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :The environment department teams imposed Rs 174,600 fine on brick-kiln owners, industrial units and smoke emitting vehicles for causing polluting, on Sunday.

The teams imposed Rs 50,000 fine each on two brick-kilns, and Rs 50,000 on an industrial unit,Meanwhile, the teams also imposed a fine of Rs 24,600 on smoke-emitting vehicles.