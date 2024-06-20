Open Menu

Rs 17.4m Released For Medical Expenses Of 582 Children Of Police Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 08:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) More funds for monthly health stipends have been released for 582 children of police employees affected by cerebral palsy.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that a payment of 10,000 rupees per child per month has been made, and for medical expenses from April to June, 30,000 rupees per child has been released. In total, more than 17.

4 million rupees have been released.

IG Punjab mentioned that each child affected by cerebral palsy is being given Rs 10,000 rupees monthly, amounting to 120,000 rupees annually. Over 70 million rupees will be spent on the treatment of cerebral palsy affected children this year. He said that the police department is providing the best free treatment to children affected by cerebral palsy.

