Rs 17.4m Released For Medical Expenses Of 582 Children Of Police Employees
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 08:14 PM
More funds for monthly health stipends have been released for 582 children of police employees affected by cerebral palsy
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) More funds for monthly health stipends have been released for 582 children of police employees affected by cerebral palsy.
Punjab Police spokesperson said that a payment of 10,000 rupees per child per month has been made, and for medical expenses from April to June, 30,000 rupees per child has been released. In total, more than 17.
4 million rupees have been released.
IG Punjab mentioned that each child affected by cerebral palsy is being given Rs 10,000 rupees monthly, amounting to 120,000 rupees annually. Over 70 million rupees will be spent on the treatment of cerebral palsy affected children this year. He said that the police department is providing the best free treatment to children affected by cerebral palsy.
Recent Stories
Experts underscore leading role of carbon markets in KP to mobilize green financ ..
415,569 domestic, 162 foreign tourists visited KP during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
PM grieved over martyrdom of Hujjaj in Makkah
Realme GT 6 Pro: The True Flagship Killer Now Available for XXXX
Post-Hajj flight operation begins at SIAL
ICCI all set to host APCPC on June 25-26
49 POs among 88 criminals nabbed during Eid days
Benazir Bhutto's visionary leadership still inspires young generation: Raisani
Emergency Service responded to 30,317 emergencies during Eid holidays
Most Asian markets advance after latest Wall St record
Meeting directs strict action against power theft
TECNO CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition Launched at a Jaw Dropping Price!
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts underscore leading role of carbon markets in KP to mobilize green financing in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
415,569 domestic, 162 foreign tourists visited KP during Eid-ul-Azha holidays1 minute ago
-
PM grieved over martyrdom of Hujjaj in Makkah1 minute ago
-
Post-Hajj flight operation begins at SIAL47 minutes ago
-
49 POs among 88 criminals nabbed during Eid days47 minutes ago
-
Benazir Bhutto's visionary leadership still inspires young generation: Raisani51 minutes ago
-
Emergency Service responded to 30,317 emergencies during Eid holidays51 minutes ago
-
Meeting directs strict action against power theft51 minutes ago
-
Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approves 13 uplift schemes59 minutes ago
-
Rain brings relief from extreme heat to Lahoris59 minutes ago
-
DC directs officers concerned to remain alert during rain59 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways adopts High Flash Point HSD for enhanced performance, safety1 hour ago