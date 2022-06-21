Rs. 1.75 bn allocated to cope food security in Balochistan : Sardar Abdul Khetran

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022 | 09:54 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Finance, Communication and Works (C&W), Sardar Abdul Khetran said the provincial government allocated Rs. 1.75 billion to cope the financial problems of food security.

The minister made this statement while presenting the budget of Financial 2022-23 during the budget session of Balochistan Assembly, on Tuesday.

