Rs 1.75b STZ Infrastructure Project Nearing Completion: DC

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has said that Sialkot tannery zone (STZ) road and sewerage infrastructure project with Rs 1.75 billion has entered the completion phase, while the construction works on the treatment plant is under way at a cost of Rs 1 billion.

Addressing a meeting with Tannery Association members and plot holders at Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ), he said now it was time to shift all tanneries to the STZ for which permission has been given by the Punjab Environment Protection Department and the district administration.

He also reviewed the ongoing construction work at Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) and inspected the under-construction water treatment plant.

