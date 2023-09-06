Rs 176,500 fine imposed on shopkeepers over encroachment

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Municipal Corporation Sargodha imposed a fine of Rs 176,500 on various shopkeepers over encroachments and issued 250 challans tickets of Rs 11,10,000 over multiple violations by enforcement team during the month of August 2023.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Chief Officer MC Muhammad Tariq Proya said that crackdown against encroachments had been launched while anti-encroachment team headed by Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood were inspecting various markets of the city.

He said that a total of 20 warning notices were issued to various shopkeepers over encroachment in last month.

The anti-encroachment team removed temporary encroachment established at Satellite town, Sherazi town and mission road and also imposed fines on shopkeepers in Faisal Bazaar, Katchery Bazaar, streets of block no 2, General Bus Stand Road and Qenchi morr over encroachments during the last month, he added.