Rs. 177,459 mln allocated for various water resources projects

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government has allocated Rs. 177,459 million for various ongoing and new schemes of Water Resources Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2023-24.

According to the budgetary document released here on Friday, out of the total allocation, Rs. 157,326.537 million has been specified from local while Rs. 20, 132.463 million as foreign aid component.

For ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs. 20,000 million has been allocated for Damer Basha Dam Project (dam part), Rs. 15,500 million for K-4 Greater Water Supply Scheme (Karachi), Rs. 10,500 million for the Mohmand dam, Rs. 5,000 million for Diamer Basha Dam Project (Land Acquisition and Resettlement), Rs. 3,273.834 million for construction of Basool Dam, Rs. 1000 million for construction of 100 delay action dams in Balochistan, Rs.

3000 million for construction of Awaran dam, Rs. 1500 million for construction of Gish Kaur Storage Dam, Rs. 2500 million for construction of Panjgur Storage dam, Rs. 2000 million for construction of Winder dam (Lasbela), Rs. 1244.741 million for construction of 6 small dams (Zhob and Sherani districts), Rs. 1000 million for increasing storage capacity and improvement in command areas of Tanda dam Kohat, Rs. 1000 million each for Kurram Tangi dam, normal/emergent flood programme and Rs. 770 million for Mangi dam.

Under the new scheme, Rs 10,000 million was allocated for Umbrella PC-1 of the Flood Protection Sector Project, Rs. 1000 million each for the remodelling of Pat Feeder Canal, Kachhi Canal Project, construction of Sumari Payan dam project (Kohat) and Rs. 385.736 million for the construction of Asreli Storage dam Sui in the PSDP for FY 2023-24.