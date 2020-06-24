Rs 18 billion allocated in annual budget for completion of previous projects: Jam Kamal

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) the provincial government has allocated Rs 18 billion for the completion of pending schemes from 1997 to 2017.

Chief Minister said that the annual budget 2020-21 has been prepared to support all sectors of development, such projects have been included that would be completed in maximum of two years.

The province is rich in resources and creating a huge revenue,he said and added in the fiscal year a record increase up to Rs. 25 billion has been made and a target of Rs 45 billion has been set for the next financial year.

He said that the provincial finance department has invested Rs. 64 billion which would generate an annual profit of Rs. 9 billion adding that the government is aware of the students problems regarding online classes.

The provincial government will take immediate and comprehensive steps to address the issue of the students, for which special instructions have been issued to the education department, the Chief Minister said.

He said the suggestion to the Higher Education Commission have been sent to postpone online classes for a month for improving internet and communication connectivity in remote areas.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan said that the development program for the next financial year included plans to build about 4,000 km of roads in the province, connecting more than 1500 tourist and historical places of the province with highways.

The Chief Minister said that the plan for launching telemedicine by connecting all the basic health centers of the province with communication links is also included in the development program which would provide better treatment facilities to the poor.