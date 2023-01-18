Rs 18 billion being spent on Muzaffargarh uplift schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

Exactly 104 development schemes were under execution in Muzaffargarh district involving a cost of Rs 18 billion and over Rs 8.32 billion have been utilized so far, officials said at a development review meeting here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Exactly 104 development schemes were under execution in Muzaffargarh district involving a cost of Rs 18 billion and over Rs 8.32 billion have been utilized so far, officials said at a development review meeting here on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner Samiullah Farooq, who chaired the meeting, stressed on timely completion of all development schemes and ordered black-listing contractors who have not yet started work on their schemes.

Officials informed DC that 104 development schemes were under execution including 86 schemes initiated in the fiscal year 2021-22, sixteen new schemes introduced in 2022-23 besides two public sector development projects.

A sum of Rs 18.1549 billion was earmarked out of which Rs 8.3272 billion have been utilized.

DC said that district council officers should ensure speeding up work on city beautification schemes and directed that all schemes should be monitored to ensure quality of work and material.

Deputy director development Anam Hafeez, Assistant director technical Tanveer Ahmad Sahu, CEO health Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Sajid, DO Rescue 1122 Dr. Mian Hussain, deputy director social welfare Muhammad Nasir besides officials of highways, buildings, irrigation and district council were in attendance.