Rs 1.8 bln disbursed among 150,000 deservings in Multan

Financial assistance of about Rs 1.8 billion disbursed among 150,000 deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in district Multa

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Financial assistance of about Rs 1.8 billion disbursed among 150,000 deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in district Multan.

According to focal person Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and additional deputy commissioner Rana Ikhlaaq Ahmed, 150,000 deserving families have taken financial assistance of Rs 12000 each in district Multan.

All cash delivery centres are operational in the district. Similarly, arrangements for Isaaf Imdad Programme have been finalized.

He urged citizens to cooperate with district administration for maintaining discipline at Centres.

The citizens, who faced thumb verification problems, should contact NADRA offices.