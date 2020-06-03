UrduPoint.com
Rs 1.8 Bln Disbursed In Kasur Under Ehsaas Program

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:06 PM

A sum of rupees 1.82 billion has been distributed among 150,416 deserving people so far under Ehsaas emergency cash programme across the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :A sum of rupees 1.82 billion has been distributed among 150,416 deserving people so far under Ehsaas emergency cash programme across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed here on Wednesday said that the distribution process was ongoing in all four tehsils -- Kasur city, Chunian, Pattoki and Kot Radha Kishan of the district.

He said eleven payment centers were functioning in the district and each deserving person got Rs.12000 after biometric verification..

The DC assured that all necessary arrangements were in place at the centers and social distancing was ensured among the visitors.

